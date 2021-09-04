Is It Too Soon To Be Worried About Sam Howell?

Whoever you have as your Heisman favorite for the 2021 season, you can probably take North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell off the list after a worrisome Friday night performance against Virginia Tech in which he completed 17 of 32 passes for 208 yards, one touchdown, three interceptions, and a number of potential throws that just took too long. The same guy that last season, per PFF, threw 17 touchdowns to just six interceptions on pass plays that took 2.5 seconds or longer to develop, was a mess on anything that wasn’t wide open from the snap. Howell’s lone touchdown, a 37-yard pass to Josh Downs in the second quarter, was a well-executed tunnel screen as opposed to a big-time throw, and big-time throws were generally in short supply.