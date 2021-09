Iowa and Iowa State renew the always-heated CyHawk rivalry on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium and we have everything college football fans need for the game. Ahead of another epic battle for the CyHawk Trophy, the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones had very different starts to the 2021 college football season. In the case of the former, they played a ranked Indiana team and dominated them, leaving no doubt. The latter, however, played FCS Northern Iowa and needed all 60 minutes to pull out a narrow victory ahead of the rivalry game in Week 2.