Many Messages Between Lawmakers on Arrest May Remain Secret

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — When one Democratic state senator was arrested at the start of August, his colleagues snapped into action. Within 24 hours, the 13 other members of the Senate Democratic caucus released three separate statements –one expressing confusion at Tony Navarrete’s arrest, a second sharing resources for sexual assault victims and a statement of faith in the criminal justice system after they learned the charges against him, and a third calling on Navarrete to resign after they learned the details of his alleged crimes.

www.usnews.com

