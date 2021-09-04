GTA Reverse Engineering Project Gets Lawsuit From Take-Two’s Lawyers

Due to increasing fears of legal action, many game modders operate in a gray area of development. With some studios like CD Projekt Red hiring their most talented modders, some publishers see them as direct competitors. For many, games like The Witcher and Grand Theft Auto are perfect for modifications that expand beyond the scope of the game. One such modder sought to culminate all of Rockstar’s 3D history into one project. Dubbed GTA Underground, the massive project started as modder dkluin wanted to combine all the maps from Grand Theft Auto III, GTA Vice City, both Manhunt games, and even Bully. The massive project even included new locations, all accessible in a modded version of San Andreas. Announced on the GTA forums was an update stating GTA Underground is closing due to fears of legal action from Take-Two Interactive.