GTA Reverse Engineering Project Gets Lawsuit From Take-Two’s Lawyers
The parent company of Rockstar, Take-Two Interactive, has filed a lawsuit against programmers who have reverse-engineered Grand Theft Auto III and Grand Theft Auto Vice City. This is not the only effort by Take-Two to make those messing with GTA go away, for lack of a better way of putting it: The company has also requested several popular mods be removed from mod libraries, most of them mods of older GTA games.gameranx.com
