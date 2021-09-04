Call of Duty Warzone & Black Ops Cold War Roadmap Includes Judge Dredd
The developers of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone have released the roadmap for the Season 5 updates that are coming next week. The game is getting multiple new updates, including new maps, modes, weapons, and skins. We’re getting the return of the Zoo map from the original Black Ops, and the return of Demolition. We’re also getting a new 50v50 mode in Warzone called “Clash” which “takes select areas from this massive map and pits two teams of 50 v 50 against each other in an unlimited respawn fight to 500 points.”gameranx.com
