Call of Duty Warzone & Black Ops Cold War Roadmap Includes Judge Dredd

Want to know the best MG82 loadout in Warzone? The MG82, added in the Season Four update, is hitting all the right spots to be a very powerful Warzone gun. It’s fast-firing, deals consistent damage, and causes real problems for your enemies if you catch them in the open. It's been slept on a bit since a nerf in early Season 4, but the MG82 is very, very strong in Season 5. Our guide will walk you through the best attachments to take over Verdansk with the MG82.