25 Creative First Look Wedding Pictures for Your Inspiration

In a world of fast fashion and Instagram influencers populating our feeds with the latest and greatest, there is a lot of pressure to be trendy, especially when it comes to your wedding. While we do love to look at a wedding that pushes boundaries and twists traditions when it comes to planning your own wedding, timeless wins over trendy every day. Use the trendy inspiration shoots to inspire you by taking the elements you like and making them your own, but don't let the trends take over your vision. Your wedding shouldn't reflect the current times, it should reflect who you are as a couple. If you focus on that, you're sure to get a timeless wedding that you will love to look back on for years to come!