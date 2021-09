I am unfortunately one of those people that has a stack of books piled up at home waiting for me to read, but for some reason never seem to set the time to make my way through my entire collection. And more books are published that sound amazing and inspiring to read. All We Can Save was one of those books that I purchased not long after it was published, but alas, it was put with the rest of my stack and became buried under other purchases. Fortunately, the All We Can Save book circle program, and the virtual meeting options offered by two different groups, was what I needed to finally dive into this text. I’m hoping this blog post will encourage others to place this book at the top of their reading list/pile and not make the same mistake I did and let it slip further down the stack…