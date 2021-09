Ever since Apple announced that it plans to bring child-safety features to iOS, which involves scanning your iCloud Photos and iMessage, it’s become a matter of debate. While some say it’s OK for Apple to scan photos, since it’s for child safety reasons, while some say it’s a violation of privacy, including Apple’s own employees. This move even urged German lawmakers to write a letter to Tim Cook, and Apple has finally announced it is delaying CSAM scanning. Now, even the EFF, or Electronic Frontier Foundation, has written a response to Apple, saying that it is pleased to hear about the delay.