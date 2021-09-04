CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shang-Chi Actress Appears On The WWW Magazine Cover

By Ioana Onofrei
uncrazed.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAwkwafina shared on her Instagram page the pictures from the photo-shoot for WWW Magazine for the cover of their September edition. The 33-year-old actress has announced to her fans she will be on the cover of the September Issue. This announcement comes after the release of Marvel film , Shang-Chi...

www.uncrazed.com

Comments / 0

MoviesCHICAGO READER

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is quite possibly Marvel’s best film yet, a perfect storm of charismatic actors; breathtakingly well-shot kung fu; fun, often hilarious, action scenes; and an engaging story. Simu Liu (Kim’s Convenience) plays the lead role of Shang-Chi, a prodigal son estranged from his 1,000-year-old father Wenwu, played by the legendary Hong Kong actor Tony Chiu-Wai Leung (In the Mood for Love). Instead of running the family terrorist organization and carrying out assassinations, he runs away as a teen to the U.S., abandoning his sister Xialing (Meng’er Zhang), and gets a job parking cars with his BFF Katy (Awkwafina). But after a decade, his father sends some goons to come looking for him, which leads to the first of many amazing fight scenes, this one aboard a bus. Shang-Chi delves into more serious and familiar Marvel themes of family legacy, grief, and finding one’s purpose. One can understand the pain Wenwu feels over the loss he has experienced, and while he is the “bad guy” there are enough shades of grey to make him truly sympathetic. Awkwafina provides some comic relief as Shang-Chi’s bestie, and thankfully the writers do not force her into being a love interest. Zhang’s character of Xialing is a bit thin, but we will likely get more of her in future films. She holds a grudge against Shang-Chi for abandoning her so she . . . starts a fight club?! There are some clunky Marvel cameos, but overall Shang-Chi is a ridiculously entertaining ride.
TV & VideosDecider

Is ‘Shang-Chi’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings introduces a brand-new Marvel superhero, bringing martial arts action to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Wondering if you can stream it at home on Netflix or HBO Max? Let’s break down everything you need to know. The film stars Simu Liu as...
Movieswcsx.com

‘Hotel California’: Its Guest Appearance(s) in ‘Shang-Chi’

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film, opened over the weekend to nearly universal acclaim. Most of the music in the film veered towards pop and hip-hop (the soundtrack was curated by the music collective known as 88rising, a record label that primarily focuses on Asian and Asian-American musicians). But one of rock’s biggest classics has a big presence in the movie: the Eagles’ 1976 classic “Hotel Calfornia.”
MoviesCollider

'Shang-Chi' Actress Meng'er Zhang Reveals She Accidentally Punched Simu Liu in the Face During Their First Fight Scene

With director Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with Meng'er Zhang about making the newest MCU movie. As most of you know, the film is about Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) who must confront his father Wenwu (Tony Leung) and the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings also stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, and Dallas Liu. The film was written by Dave Callaham, Daniel Cretton, and Andrew Lanham and the screen story is by Callaham & Daniel Cretton.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi Director Talks Reuniting With That Surprising MCU Star

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has now been out for a week, so the majority of hardcore Marvel fans have already seen it. It’s mostly safe, then, to talk about the movie’s mid-credits scene featuring a couple of surprising familiar faces. If you’ve yet to catch the film, it goes without saying that you should look away now, as spoilers are inbound.
Frisco, TXeaglenationonline.com

Review: ‘Shang Chi’ debuts as stunning, phenomenal movie

Every time a new Marvel movie comes out, my friends and I have a plan. The three of us are obsessed with Marvel, so we watch every new movie as soon as possible. We’ve started the tradition of watching the movie on the first day it comes out at 12:30 p.m. at the Cinemark at Frisco Square. They drive to my house and I drive us to the theater, and we sit in the exact same seats — E13-15 — in the exact same theater — Theater 5.
MoviesPosted by
Deseret News

‘Shang-Chi’ ending, explained

Warning: This article contains spoilers for ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” has officially opened in theaters, and now it’s time to talk about the film’s ending. ‘Shang-Chi’ ending, explained. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ends with...
MoviesComicBook

Shang-Chi "Ready to Rise" Featurette Released by Marvel

Marvel Studios is introducing its latest big screen hero this week, as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings makes its long-awaited debut in theaters. Shang-Chi is the first MCU film to be getting an exclusive theatrical release since Spider-Man: Far From Home more than two years ago, so Marvel is doing quite a lot to advertise in the days leading up to the premiere. On Monday, the studio unveiled a brand new featurette that includes plenty of footage from the film, along with some interviews with the cast and crew.
MoviesComicBook

Shang-Chi Now Appears At Disneyland Avengers Campus

Shang-Chi will now make his debut at Disney California Adventure’s Avengers Campus. The announcement comes straight from the Disney Parks Blog. Fans are just getting to meet Simu Liu’s hero in the big-screen adventure. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is already off to a strong start at the box office. It only makes sense that a hero introduced in the MCU would have an inclusion at the Marvel-themed part of California Adventure. (Especially after that post-credits scene) Loki is already rolling around the Campus, as is Sam Wilson as Captain America. It seems like every Disney+ show will introduce more costumed Avengers for fans to run into and take pictures with. However, it is helpful to note that both the Loki series and this announcement prove that Marvel is ramping up the time between these projects debuting and their deployment at the parks. It’s all one really big ecosystem now and Kevin Feige’s comments about that being an element of the Campus ring truer than ever before. Check out what Shang-Chi’s Avengers Campus look is down below:
MoviesDaily Trojan

Shang-Chi brings humanity to Marvel

If there was ever a movie to leave you completely exhausted after sitting in a reclining lounge chair for two hours, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” would be it. Holding true to the superhero genre, “Shang-Chi” has plenty of action to go around, including several 10-minute fight sequences and a monster-versus-monster finale that puts “Godzilla vs. Kong” to shame.

