Fairbanks Memorial Hospital to require vaccinations for all employees
Fairbanks Memorial Hospital will now require all employees to get a Covid-19 vaccine, in response to the statewide surge of infections and hospitalizations. Foundation Health Partners announced Friday the vaccination mandate for all health care personnel — employees, students, volunteers, contractors and independent practitioners — at Tanana Valley Clinic, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and Denali Center. The decision is aimed to protect patients and health care workers from a Covid-19 infection.www.kodiakdailymirror.com
Comments / 0