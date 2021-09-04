Fairbanks Memorial Hospital to require vaccinations for all employees

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleFairbanks Memorial Hospital will now require all employees to get a Covid-19 vaccine, in response to the statewide surge of infections and hospitalizations. Foundation Health Partners announced Friday the vaccination mandate for all health care personnel — employees, students, volunteers, contractors and independent practitioners — at Tanana Valley Clinic, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and Denali Center. The decision is aimed to protect patients and health care workers from a Covid-19 infection.

