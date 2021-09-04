CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More European Countries Re-Introduce Restrictions on US Travelers

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd to think – a little more than two months ago, back in June, the European Union had classified the United States as a safe travel market for tourists to come back. But that’s how quickly the delta variant of COVID-19 has surged in the U.S., causing a rapid rise in positive cases and causing EU officials to drop the U.S. from its safe list, advising its 27 member states to reconsider allowing entry to nonessential U.S. travelers.

The prospect of European travel for Americans has begun to diminish once more as countries adopt new measures in response to a recent surge in US Covid cases. Earlier this week, the European Union announced it was dropping the United States from its safe list, advising its 27 member states to reconsider allowing entry to nonessential US travelers.

