More European Countries Re-Introduce Restrictions on US Travelers
And to think – a little more than two months ago, back in June, the European Union had classified the United States as a safe travel market for tourists to come back. But that’s how quickly the delta variant of COVID-19 has surged in the U.S., causing a rapid rise in positive cases and causing EU officials to drop the U.S. from its safe list, advising its 27 member states to reconsider allowing entry to nonessential U.S. travelers.www.travelpulse.com
