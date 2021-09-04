More European Countries Re-Introduce Restrictions on US Travelers

Many countries across the world have introduced regulations which permit entry only to fully vaccinated travellers.However, some Britons have chosen not to accept the vaccine, while many young people are still awaiting their first jab. All adults in the UK are now eligible for vaccination, but the eight-week delay between first and second doses means that it is likely to be the end of October before everyone over the age of 18 is fully vaccinated – too late for summer holidays, in other words. A number of European countries have said that unvaccinated travellers from the UK will be welcome,...