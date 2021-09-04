Atlanta Braves vs Colorado Rockies 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

It has not been a pretty series for the Rockies against the San Francisco Giants. Two straight beatdowns from the team with the best record in baseball will remind you that Coors Field magic has its limitations. Now the Rockies will need to scrap one out if they want to avoid being swept for the first time at home. A win today for the Giants would also give them 90 wins on the year, the first team in Major League Baseball to reach that milestone as they fight off the Dodgers for the NL West crown.