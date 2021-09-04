Atlanta Braves vs Colorado Rockies 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Atlanta Braves will battle against the Diamondbacks in Game 3 of their 4-game series at Coors Field in Denver, CO on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 8:10 PM (EDT). The Braves slid back to the losing column after the Rockies edged them to a score of 3-4 yesterday. 2B Ozzie Albies had a solo home run while 3B Austin Riley and LF Eddie Rosario each had a double and an RBI with Riley having a pair of hits in the loss. Atlanta is still in the top position at 71-63 in the National League East Division.www.tonyspicks.com
Comments / 0