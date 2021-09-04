Seattle Mariners vs Arizona Diamondbacks 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Baltimore Orioles (41-91) and the New York Yankees (77-56) will collide in a three-game weekend tournament at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 7:05 PM ET. Baltimore lost the three-game battle versus the Toronto Blue Jays after the team split the first two installments but gave up the series after losing the final match. The Orioles bowed to the Jays after scoring 3-7 in the series opener on Monday but won Game 2 at 4-2 to even the series Tuesday. However, Baltimore ended up losing the series after a 5-4 defeat to Toronto in the final installment on Wednesday. The Orioles trailed a 2-4 lead after the 4th inning but failed to score in the last two frames resulting in a 4-5 loss in the series finale. Starter Matt Harvey lasted for just 4.0 innings of work and gave up four earned runs on six base hits while granting one walk in the loss. Designated Hitter Ryan Mountcastle scored one run on one hit with an RBI in leading Baltimore.