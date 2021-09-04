CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Mariners vs Arizona Diamondbacks 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Seattle Mariners will battle against the Diamondbacks in Game 2 of 3 at Chase Field, Arizona on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 8:10 PM (EDT). Seattle earned its 3rd victory in a row after edging Arizona in Game 1 to a score of 6-5 yesterday. The Mariners (73-62) trail Boston by 4 games for the push in the final AL Wild Card spot. OF Jared Kelenic homered and drove in the game-winning run with a single in the tenth inning for the win against Arizona.

