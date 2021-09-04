CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Tigers vs Cincinnati Reds 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Great American Ball Park will host the second game in a three-game interleague series between the Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. The Tigers lead the series after a massive 15-5 victory against the Reds. Detroit improves to 64-72 and are in third-place at the AL Central Division while the Reds drop to 72-64, still in second-place at the NL Central Division, 10 games behind the Brewers.

