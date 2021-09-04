Detroit Tigers vs Cincinnati Reds 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Giants at Cubs—MLB pick is San Francisco Giants on the run line -1.5 runs. Starting for San Francisco will be Kevin Gausman. The righthander has allowed two earned runs or fewer in five of his past seven starts. He faced the Cubs earlier in the season allowing no earned runs with ten strikeouts in seven innings. Zach Davies counters for Chicago. Davies has been pounded for 27 earned runs in 31 innings of work. He faced the Giants earlier in the year allowing four earned runs in 4 1/3rd innings. As this series opened the Giants had won four of seven. Past ten games Giants hitting .270 against righthanders with a bullpen ERA 1.84 and WHIP 1.14. Play San Francisco run line -1.5 runs.