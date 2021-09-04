CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sponsor spotlight: Renovations that add value to your home

Cover picture for the articleMaking home improvements will enhance your home’s comfort as well as add to its value. But not all home improvement projects are created equal. If you plan on selling your home in the near or long term, take the time now to focus on those projects that offer the best return on your investment. While the cost and value of your home improvements will vary based upon many factors, if you have an older home, the following projects often have the biggest impact when the time comes to sell your home.

Painting Your Bathroom This Color Could Increase Your Home’s Selling Price by $5,000

In 2021, Zillow commissioned a study involving “1,300 recent or prospective U.S. home buyers” and found that certain paint colors can actually increase the selling price of a home by as much as $5,000. The study’s findings were based on the typical U.S. home value of $290,000. For their research, the experts at Zillow used 15 paint colors in the bathroom, kitchen, living room and primary bedroom to see how the shades impacted home values.
4 Design Ideas That Will Make Your Kitchen Feel Brand-New

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Everyone touches the kitchen,” Pamela Shamshiri says. Before the workday starts, you’ll find the Iranian-born principal designer in her ‘office kitchen’ preparing a Persian breakfast spread: feta cheese, eggs, and “lots of things to nibble on for hours.” The enviable space, tucked inside a 1920s Spanish Colonial building on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, is the heart of Studio Shamshiri—a widely-admired multidisciplinary design firm opened by Shamshiri and her brother, Ramin, in 2016. As much a storyteller as she is a designer, Shamshiri’s narrative-driven and research-heavy approach comes to life in both residential buildings (like Anne Hathaway’s historic Californian country home) and commercial properties (like the eccentric, more-is-more Maison de la Luz hotel in New Orleans). After a year of near constant cooking and working from our dining tables, our kitchens are starting to feel as tired as we are. An expert in breathing life into any space, we enlisted Shamshiri to school us on mixing metals, balancing form and function, and incorporating natural materials like wood and slate.
10 Things That Can Make Your Home Look Cheap

Being intentional with design choices and injecting your home with personality can go a long way. It doesn’t matter how smart and sophisticated the decor and design of your home is if it’s constantly covered by a layer of clutter. Clutter clogs up the flow of a room more than anything and automatically makes any design choices seem less intentional. The good news is that clutter is a treatable issue- here are some great tips for getting things organized and out of the way.
This Is What the Little Doors in Old Houses Are Really For

For those of us that live in old houses—from before the 1950s—there are design quirks that act as conversation starters. Even though we’re scratching our heads at some old home features, they were perfectly functional 75 years ago. But those details don’t make the most sense now. There’s no need to have a coal door or an icebox door today, right?
6 Decorative Tricks To Renovate Your Home In One Day

If your house is outdated, it may be time to renovate it. Of course, without annoying and cumbersome works or major reforms. All you have to do is update the spaces with some simple, effective, and quick ideas. Here are 10 that you are going to love. You can do...
Save Money While Remodeling Your Kitchen & Bathroom

Every home remodeling project starts of a whole lot simpler than it ends. The most fun is always at the very beginning when you’ve come across a bunch of ideas that you like and you’re doing all that fantasizing about how your new bathroom or kitchen will look like. And the best part is that all of your ideas can come true. If you’ve seen it from other designs, then it is definitely possible right?
This HGTV Star Suggests Painting Your Lower Cabinets This Color to Add Warmth Into the Kitchen

Painting kitchen cabinets has been one of the most executed DIYs over the last year. And it’s not hard to see why: with everyone staying at home more, there’s a desire to breathe new life into the most used spaces. And when it comes to easy ways to brighten up the kitchen, painting your cabinets is the way to go. However, with so many options out there, settling on a paint color can be extremely difficult — so let HGTV star and interior designer Breegan Jane make it easy for you.
Avoiding ‘House Tour’ Embarrassments When Selling Your Home

For most people, the way in which they sell their home will follow a rather uniform process. First, we have the property valued by a number of real estate agents, then they curate the listing, and accept viewings from interested would-be buyers. Sometimes this can even take the form of an open house viewing where multiple people come to check out the home, alternatively, they can be arranged by appointment.
3 Curtain Trends on the Way Out, According to Home Stagers

Windows are a major selling feature in a home, thanks to the light they bring in and the scenic views they (sometimes) offer. In order to modernize your windows for a showing, you can definitely turn to tricks such as painting the frames black and using sheer curtains to let in more light. But are there any window treatments you should avoid?
HOW FIREPLACE MANTEL STRAPS CAN ADD STYLE TO YOUR HOME

Originally Posted On: How Fireplace Mantel Straps Can Add Style to Your Home – Old West Iron. Your home should stand out from the crowd. In a world where well-decorated interiors are becoming more of the norm, it’s easy for your interior design to look like your friends’, family’s, and strangers’ homes.
8 Ways to Incorporate Feng Shui Into Your Bedroom for a Serene Space

8 Ways to Incorporate Feng Shui Into Your Bedroom for a Serene Space. Feng shui is a centuries-old Chinese practice that encourages peace and harmony in the home, and its effects are perhaps most significant in the bedroom. As a place of rest where you should spend upwards of eight hours each night, your bedroom should be arranged and decorated in a way that makes you feel relaxed and comfortable. Feng shui helps achieve this by accounting for the flow of energy, or chi, in a room. The right balance can promote more restful sleep and a greater sense of well-being overall.
See How a Home Stager Opened Up a Living Room with White Paint and Black Accessories

There’s such a thing as taking an aesthetic theme too far. But, when executed with a light hand, the results can be stunning. Leia T. Ward, founder and principal designer of LTW Design in Ridgefield, Connecticut, knew this when staging an equestrian estate about 45 minutes outside of New York. The property came with a barn and a ring for riding, in addition to the main house.
A Fully Remodeled Modern Eagle Rock Bungalow

$4,250/month | 2 beds 1 bath| 875 sqft | 700 sqft Private Yard. Welcome home to this stunning, brand new, 2 bedroom home in the heart of Eagle Rock. The completely remodeled gorgeous property is located north of Colorado Blvd and walking distance from all your favorite spots. 5135 Eagle...
This Furniture Staple from Your Grandparents’ House Is Having a Moment

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
6 Ways to Make Your Bed Look More Expensive, According to Home Stagers

Bedrooms are nothing short of sanctuaries, which is why potential homebuyers often linger a little longer in the bedrooms while house hunting. After all, if they can’t picture themselves comfortably leaving the stress and weight of the world behind at the end of each day in their future bedroom, they’re going to have a hard time picturing themselves enjoying other parts of the home.
Before & After: A Bland Brown Kitchen Gets a Bright White Redo with a Surprising Breakfast Bar

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. White cabinets make a lot of sense in the kitchen because white can brighten a room and make it look larger — no additional windows necessary. Depending on undertones, white paint can also make a space look cleaner — and who doesn’t want an instantly cleaner kitchen?

