Re: Some pretty good Alliance games on

Re: I think the alliance is brilliant. What did the SEC try to do....get more of their teams into the playoffs? You think it's smart for conference commissioners to vote against playoff expansion? Vote against their own self interests by imiting teams from their respective conferences from getting in? You don't think the Pac 12 Commissioner has come to the realization that with the current 4 teams system his conference has little chance of getting anyone in? And they'll do this just to keep an extra SEC team out? That makes no sense. Here's how this is going to play out. The "Alliance" can choose not to expand the playoffs. With the addition of Texas and Oklahoma, this will mean that instead of the SEC getting 3 teams into a tourny of 8, most years they will get 2 into the current structure...or 50% of the slots.