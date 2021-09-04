CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Re: Some pretty good Alliance games on

tigernet.com
 7 days ago

Just can't get into watching the B1G and PAC and waving the alliance flag. Are we supposed to chant ALLIANCE! ALLIANCE! ALLIANCE!?

www.tigernet.com

College Sportstigernet.com

Re: I think the alliance is brilliant.

Re: I think the alliance is brilliant. What did the SEC try to do....get more of their teams into the playoffs? You think it's smart for conference commissioners to vote against playoff expansion? Vote against their own self interests by imiting teams from their respective conferences from getting in? You don't think the Pac 12 Commissioner has come to the realization that with the current 4 teams system his conference has little chance of getting anyone in? And they'll do this just to keep an extra SEC team out? That makes no sense. Here's how this is going to play out. The "Alliance" can choose not to expand the playoffs. With the addition of Texas and Oklahoma, this will mean that instead of the SEC getting 3 teams into a tourny of 8, most years they will get 2 into the current structure...or 50% of the slots.
Charlotte, NCsportswar.com

Agree! Some good teams and games over the years

Early bowl projections have VT playing U of Washington in the Holiday Bowl -- FLKEYSHOKIE 08/29/2021 6:44PM. Good grief. Does it never end? Who and where will they play in 2027? ** -- marcbvtgm 08/30/2021 10:38AM. ESPN’s two guys predict that we will either play KY in Charlotte again or...
College Sportstigernet.com

And just like that we’re back in the playoff hunt

TAMU also being run over by Colorado. Aggie starter injured early in game limping off field. Yeah I love to see the Bucknuts lose but was this good for us? If the Ducks win the Pac-12 with a win over the likely B1G champ…this could get interesting. Lots of ball to be played though.
NFLtigernet.com

Re: LSU pretty much locked down their state in 2022

Re: Do any of them, not named Travis Etienne, speak English?***. Someone posted they (La) produce more NFL players per capita than any other state. I dont know if that is true but since it was here on the internet I imagine it is.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Game Day Menu

Re: 2 demerits for absence of any bourbon on list. “The only disability is a bad Attitude” Dabo Swinney!!. 1st games are tough & unpredictable we could end up with a rematch in the playoffs, both teams are Very Talented! (2 wins & possibly 4-0 vs sec) SEC East Cake schedule is difficult?<——-
Footballtigernet.com

Re: Running Game

DJ is NOT the best quarterback in America. Based on tonight's performance, DJ is one of the worst quarterbacks in America.
Footballtigernet.com

Re: Awesome memories of that game!!

Your friends were right. Their fans are not like ours. Sad to say, because they have a great fb tradition, but their lack of class is so, so, so like the coots. It was hot down there in 2014. Gurley killed us again, this. time late instead of early. One...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: I'm Pretty Sure Dabo's Headphone were working

TNET: Swinney takes play calling, lack of run game to task in "C-minus" effort. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney didn’t hold back during his Sunday teleconference with the media, admitting that he wishes the Tigers would have stayed with the run game and that play calling needs to be better. In all, it led to what he called a C-minus effort. Full Story »
Sportstigernet.com

Re: Rules of the game are as follows...

I should have also included that he did not lose possession while going to the ground, that’s when it was the firmest in his possession, with his hands under the ball holding it to his body. Re: Uh...He never had control and trapped the ball against the.. Lol. You did...
Footballtigernet.com

Re: Game thoughts

I think saying the OL is a disaster is an overstatement. It was beaten by the best DL in CFB in the first game of the season. I think the QB hype was predictably made moot due to the dominance of the defenses. There are no great QBs when there is constant pressure. I also think the lack of designed QB runs had a large effect.

