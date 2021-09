When a disaster like Hurricane Ida happens in the state of Louisiana, it's a good bet that we are going to see our Lt Governor, Billy Nungesser in the forefront of recovery. He has always been an advocate for the Bayou State, and it doesn't matter whether its a small matter, or a huge project. Nungesser has been all over south Louisiana assessing damage after Ida, and coordinating volunteers, but he still took time to get a wayward dolphin rescued, and returned back out to sea.