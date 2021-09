One-third of Maine’s private workforce would be affected by President Joe Biden’s sweeping vaccine and testing plan announced on Thursday. The plan, previewed Thursday by White House press secretary Jen Psaki and other officials, will mandate all employers with more than 100 workers to require their workers to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or tested for the virus weekly. That will affect up to 169,000 workers in Maine and an estimated 80 million Americans, according to state and federal data.