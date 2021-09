Health experts say vitamin D is important to support a healthy immune system and there are 7 foods you can eat to ensure you are getting proper amounts of the nutrient. In addition to getting a safe amount of direct daily sunlight or taking a supplement, Real Simple shares the foods -- all of which can be prepared in a healthy way -- you should consider adding to your diet. The Institute of Medicine says adults need 600 to 800 international units of iron each day and these foods can help you reach that goal.