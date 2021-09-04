CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA researchers receive $1 million to develop novel CAR T-cell therapies for melanoma

healio.com
 8 days ago

Cristina Puig-Saus, PhD, and Daniel S. Shin, MD, PhD, of UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center received a $1 million award from the U.S. Department of Defense for research into novel cell therapies for rare melanomas. The Translational Research Award is intended to help the researchers advance the development of chimeric...

www.healio.com

#Cancer Research#Melanoma#Cancer Treatment#Translational Research#Hispanic#Asian#Congress#The Department Of Defense#Veterans Affairs#Stem Cell Research
HealthPosted by
EatThis

You Should Be Scanned for Lung Cancer if You've Done This, Panel Says

There was big news for smokers and even non-smokers released this past Spring: The eligibility for a lung exam should expand, according to a statement from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Forcerce. "Lung cancer is the second most common cancer and the leading cause of cancer death in the US," they say. "In 2020, an estimated 228,820 persons were diagnosed with lung cancer, and 135 ,720 persons died of the disease." Their new recommendations are meant to bring equity to testing. Read on to see if you're eligible—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
New Brunswick, NJNewswise

Blood Cancer Cures and Care: Addressing Leukemia and Lymphoma

Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J., September 9, 2021 – Every four minutes, someone in the United States is diagnosed with a type of blood cancer, such as lymphoma or leukemia. According to the American Cancer Society’s estimates, approximately 60,530 cases of leukemia and 90,000 new cases of lymphoma in adults and children will be diagnosed this year.
CancerPosted by
Fox News

NIH unraveling cause behind never smokers’ lung cancers

Researchers identified three subtypes of lung cancer among never smokers with the disease, who comprise about 10-20% of the lung cancer patient population, according to the National Institutes of Health. Nonsmokers’ tumors were found to stem from mutations driven by natural bodily processes, the agency announced. Lung cancer is blamed...
Cancerhealthday.com

Which Cancer Patients Need a COVID-19 Booster Shot Most?

TUESDAY, Sept. 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- An alliance of leading U.S. cancer centers has updated guidance about COVID-19 vaccine boosters for cancer patients and the people around them. The guidance, from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Vaccination Advisory Committee, says several groups should be considered eligible immediately for a...
Cancerhealio.com

Top in hem/onc: Antibiotics and cancer risk, physician burnout

A nationwide, population-based study revealed a consistent link between the use of antibiotics and proximal colon cancer. It was the top story in hematology/oncology last week. Another top story included tips for combating burnout while still meeting demands as a physician. Read these and more top stories in hematology/oncology below:
CancerInverse

Could a high-salt diet be the next cancer treatment?

Roughly a decade ago, I was having breakfast with my dad when he noticed me pouring salt all over my eggs. “Aren’t you ever worried about your salt intake?” he asked. I snorted derisively. “No. I don’t drink, I don’t eat red meat, I’m not going to worry about salt,” I said.
CancerMedicalXpress

Paradigm shift in the treatment of pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic cancer is a disease of the elderly: the average age of patients is 72. In Austria, about 1,600 people are diagnosed each year. Since pancreatic cancer has no specific symptoms, it is not usually diagnosed until the tumor is locally advanced or has already metastasized. Once the tumor has metastasized, it is usually no longer treatable by surgery or radiotherapy. In addition, the drug therapy options available to date have not been very successful, especially not in older people.
CancerBenzinga

Anixa Biosciences' CAR-T Therapy To Start Human Trial For Ovarian Cancer

The FDA has signed off Anixa Biosciences Inc's (NASDAQ: ANIX) application for its CAR-T (Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T cell) therapy, developed in partnership with Moffitt Cancer Center. Anixa Biosciences has an exclusive worldwide license to the technology. The therapeutic product includes engineered T-cells that target the follicle-stimulating hormone receptor (FSHR). FSHR...
CancerNature.com

CAR T cells induce remission in a patient with refractory SLE

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy has been used to treat a patient with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) for the first time. The immunotherapy approach, which is already approved for use in the treatment of some types of cancer, induced rapid clinical remission of severe and refractory disease with no notable adverse effects.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Optimal Second-Line Therapy for Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Daniel O. Persky, MD, reflects on a patient’s relapse with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and the rationale behind treatment with polatuzumab + BR. Daniel O. Persky, MD: What are the NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] guideline recommendations for patients who have relapsed? [Regarding] second-line treatment for patients such as ours in this case with relapsed/refractory [R/R] diffuse large B-cell lymphoma [DLBCL], I think a common definition for refractory lymphoma is either [a] lack of complete response upon completion of first-line therapy or relapse within 6 months of completion of first-line therapy. In the case of our patient, it’s a little bit further out, meaning 9 months as opposed to within 6 months. Generally speaking, the relapses that occur within the first year have worse outcomes. As a percentage, I would say, probably about 30% to 40% of patients relapse after frontline treatment, and about 5% to 10% of patients are refractory.
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Single-Cell Proteomics Predicts Progression-Free Survival in Melanoma Study

While advancements in cancer therapeutics are occurring at breakneck speed, one thing remains certain: tumor cells are tricky. To evade immune detection and T cell–mediated killing, a tumor cell expresses an immune checkpoint ligand on its surface which binds to its respective partner on T cells, shutting off immune-mediated tumor, killing pathways. Immune checkpoint inhibitor therapies block this process from occurring, thus allowing T cells to kill tumor cells.
Cancerhealio.com

Atezolizumab regimen active in NSCLC with untreated brain metastases

The combination of atezolizumab, carboplatin and pemetrexed demonstrated encouraging activity among patients with nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer and untreated, asymptomatic brain metastases, according to phase 2 study results. Researchers, who presented the results at International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer World Conference on Lung Cancer, reported promising...
Scienceneurology.org

B-Cell Compartmental Features and Molecular Basis for Therapy in Autoimmune Disease

Results Across the tissue types tested, 4 major subpopulations of B cells with distinct signatures were identified: naive B cells, memory B cells, age-associated B cells, and antibody-secreting cells (ASCs). NMOSD B cells show proinflammatory activity and increased expression of chemokine receptor genes (CXCR3 and CXCR4). Circulating B cells display an increase of antigen presentation markers (CD40 and CD83), as well as activation signatures (FOS, CD69, and JUN). In contrast, the bone marrow B-cell population contains a large ASC fraction with increased oxidative and metabolic activity reflected by COX genes and ATP synthase genes. Typically, NMOSD B cells become hyperresponsive to type I interferon, which facilitates B-cell maturation and anti–aquaporin-4 autoantibody production. The pool of ASCs in blood and CSF were significantly elevated in NMOSD. Both CD19− and CD19+ ASCs could be ablated by tocilizumab, but not rituximab treatment in NMOSD.
CancerEurekAlert

Engineering CAR T cells to deliver endogenous RNA wakes solid tumors to respond to therapy

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, which uses engineered T cells to treat certain types of cancers, has often been a challenging approach to treating solid tumors. CAR T cells need to recognize a specific target on cancer cells to kill them. However, cancer cells do not always have the target, or they find ways to hide the target and stay invisible to CAR T cell attack. A new study from Penn Medicine, published online in Cell, demonstrates that RN7SL1, a naturally occurring RNA, can activate the body’s own natural T cells to seek out the cancer cells that have escaped recognition by CAR T cells. This may help improve efforts to treat solid tumors, which represent most human cancers.
CancerMedicalXpress

New therapies possible after finding immune cell changes in lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma

A new study by researchers at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University finds that cancer-associated mutations originate in blood progenitor cells, leading to distinct changes in both cancer and non-cancer immune cells in Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia (WM), a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and its precursor IgM monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS).
CancerScientist

Heating Up CAR T Cells for Cancer Therapy

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy has had great success in treating blood cancers. But when it comes to solid tumors, the therapy often misses the mark. In solid tumors such as sarcomas, the tumor microenvironment suppresses CAR T cells, making them less effective. Using synthetic biology, Gabriel Kwong,...
Sciencecopdnewstoday.com

How Stem Cell Therapy Works to Ease COPD Described in Study

Treatment with human mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) results in a strong, but temporary, reduction in pro-inflammatory molecules involved in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to data from a Phase 1 clinical trial involving nine COPD patients. Notably, molecules directly produced by MSCs were identified as potential drivers of these...
Berkeley, CAsandiegocountynews.com

Berkeley Lab research COVID-19 antibody therapy

Lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines are allowing the population to feel optimistic again, after more than a year of anxiety and tragedy. But vaccines are only one side of the coin – people also need treatments that can prevent severe disease after someone has been infected. In the past year, there has...

