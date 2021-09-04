Corneal cross-linking, robotics, top OSN cover stories

Steroid alternatives should be considered for patients with bullous pemphigoid, who are most likely to be treated with oral prednisolone, according to a study. “Bullous pemphigoid is an autoimmune disease, characterized by the formation of intensely itchy blisters, that largely affects older people,” Monica S. M. Persson, PhD, from the Centre of Evidence Based Dermatology at the University of Nottingham School of Medicine, and colleagues wrote. “Oral prednisolone has traditionally been the first-line systemic treatment for bullous pemphigoid for decades. In recent years, the benefit of safer alternatives has been demonstrated including super potent topical corticosteroids and anti-inflammatory antibiotics (eg, doxycycline), but systemic steroids are still widely used.