Why children and babies are the best learners on the planet

By Hosted by Jonathan Bastian
kcrw.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs any parent will tell you, babies and young children are constantly exploring and incredibly fast learners. In fact, children are the best learners on the planet — faster than any computer algorithm. From an evolutionary perspective, human childhood is geared for learning. The longer the period of immaturity in childhood — that is, being well fed and taken care of — the more a baby’s brain develops, and the more exploration a child can do. So how important is that freedom of exploration, and should parents and caregivers try to shape their children’s future?

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alison Gopnik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#And Babies#Planet#Uc Berkeley#Fed#Kcrw#Uc Berkeley
