Human intelligence: Behind the brains of babies, children, and the elderly

By Hosted by Jonathan Bastian
kcrw.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKCRW’s Jonathan Bastian talks with cognitive scientist and philosopher Alison Gopnik about the minds of babies and children. What makes babies such avid learners, and can parents help shape who they will become? Gopnik explains that the evolutionary long human childhood results in years full of exploration and learning. On...

www.kcrw.com

