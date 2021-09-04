I’d Rather Go Home Than Pay For Parking At The Minnesota State Fair
I have a few traditions when I go to the State Fair. I gotta get a Pronto Pup, eat some cheese curds, take a selfie with the family in front of the Grandstand, etc. My biggest tradition, though, is one that drives my friends and family accompanying me to the fair nuts: I will drive around for a looooooong time through the neighborhoods to find a free parking spot. This is a game I am not willing to lose.krforadio.com
Comments / 13