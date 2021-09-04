Census Bureau: nobody in West York identified as multi-racial in 2019
All 100 citizens living in West York in 2019 were white, according to U.S. Census Bureau data obtained in January. An agency of the U.S. Federal Statistical System, the Census Bureau is responsible for compiling statistical facts about the American people, places and economy. Data for this story was compiled from the bureau’s American Community Survey. Information from the survey helps to determine how federal and state funds are distributed.eastcentralreporter.com
