Illini Battle in 3-1 Setback to No. 11 Washington
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – On a special night that saw the Illinois volleyball team celebrate and honor its alums and Olympic Gold Medalists Michelle Bartsch-Hackley, Jordyn Poulter and Erin Virtue as well as the 2011 NCAA Runner-Up team, the Illini battled against No. 11 Washington before dropping a 3-1 (15-25, 21-25, 32-30, 25-21) decision in their first match of the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge in Huff Hall on Friday (Sept. 3) night.fightingillini.com
