Eruption? Intrusion? What’s the difference?

New research more than doubles the estimated volume of ancient, salty groundwater stored deep within Earth's crust. Around 24 million cubic kilometers (5.8 cubic miles) of groundwater reside within the top two kilometers (1.2 miles) of Earth's crust. This shallow groundwater is what we use for drinking and irrigation, and it's mostly freshwater. But below that are vast reservoirs of brine, some of it hundreds of millions to more than a billion years old, locked away in the rocks. The question was: How much is there?