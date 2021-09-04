CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: People should have to answer for disrespecting public health norms

Times Union
When I read or hear people's explanations for not masking or vaccinating, I am less interested in their specific reasons for not doing so than I am in their possible justifications for not respecting public health norms. Unfortunately, anti-vaccine fanatics and the like are rarely asked to justify prioritizing their personal liberty over the common good. It's as though all that matters to them is their imagined freedom to possibly endanger public health. They should be pressed to explain this.

