CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Fire breaks out in factory in U'khand's Dehradun

sanantoniopost.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 4 (ANI): A fire broke out in a factory in Dehradun on Saturday afternoon. As per the visuals, fire dousing operations by the authorities are still underway. Uttarakhand Police reached the spot in time and was taking stock of the situation. In a tweet, Uttarakhand Police...

www.sanantoniopost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uttarakhand Police#Accident#Ani
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
Related
IndustryTaylor Daily Press

Fire breaks out at chemical company 3M (Zwijndrecht)

A fire broke out at chemical company 3M Canadastrat in Zwijndrecht on Saturday afternoon. This is confirmed by the district fire brigade in Antwerp. The fire was brought under control by 1:30 p.m. and no injuries were reported. “The report came at 12:39 pm. Spokeswoman Marie de Klerk said it...
Big Island, VAWSET

Fire breaks out in Georgia Pacific Big Island plant

BIG ISLAND, Va. (WSET) — A small fire broke out in the Georgia Pacific facility in Big Island Wednesday morning. Georgia Pacific Public Affairs Manager Chris Hughes says a dryer hood caught fire. No injuries were reported, and the fire is contained.
Oakwood, ILWCIA

Weekend fire breaks out at Exit 210 Saloon

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Vermilion County bar is closed after a fire broke out over the weekend. It happened at the Exit 210 Saloon in Oakwood Saturday morning. That is on Route 150, just west of the I-74 interchange. Eight fire departments were out there. No one was hurt....
Marshall County, WVWTOV 9

Large fire breaks out in Benwood

MARSHALL COUNTY, WV -- A large scrapyard fire broke out at a recycling plant in between McMechen and Benwood. The fire broke out at the Strauss recycling plant in Marshall County. The items catching fire were in a scrapyard producing flames and smoke for an extended period of time Saturday evening.
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

No one injured after fire breaks out in garage of home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Everyone made it out safely following a fire that broke out in the garage of a home in Sarasota. The fire appeared to have started in the garage of the house on Southern Wood Drive, east of Interstate 75. It appears that both vehicles in the garage were destroyed. Neighbors say smoke was pouring out of the home.
Sunnyvale, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

18 Displaced After Fire Breaks Out At Sunnyvale Apartment Complex

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – Several apartment units were damaged and more than a dozen people were displaced following a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Sunnyvale Tuesday morning. Around 7:40 a.m., the city’s Department of Public Safety tweeted that the fire broke out on the 500 block of East Remington Drive, near the Sunnyvale Community Center. Three hours later, firefighters said that four apartment units were saved, while another four units had heavy smoke, fire and water damage. At least 18 residents have been displaced. Fire Crew taking a well deserved rest after battling a two alarm residential fire at an apartment complex off of E Remington early this morning. 4 units were saved and 4 were damaged with heavy smoke, fire and water. Our thoughts are with the 18 residents who have been displaced. pic.twitter.com/E9GyHXB7cR — Sunnyvale DPS (@SunnyvaleDPS) September 7, 2021 As of Tuesday morning, the Red Cross was on scene offering the displaced residents aid and temporary housing. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Saint Paul, MNfox9.com

Fire breaks out at recycling center in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fire broke out at a metals recycling center in St. Paul Tuesday, according to the St. Paul Fire Department. Just before 6 p.m., crews responded a report of black smoke coming from a AMG Resources in the 1300 block of Red Rock Road. The smoke could be seen stretching into the sky along Highway 61.
Detroit Lakes, MNWest Central Tribune

Fire breaks out in downtown Detroit Lakes, prompting city-block evacuation

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A fire broke out in the business district in downtown Detroit Lakes Friday afternoon, Sept. 10, prompting an evacuation of the entire block of businesses there. The portion of Washington Avenue directly in front of the mall was closed to traffic as firefighters and law enforcement from Detroit Lakes and Becker County arrived on the scene.
Tipp City, OHWDTN

Tipp City plastic factory catches fire

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A plastic factory in Tipp City caught fire Tuesday morning. Miami County Dispatch told 2 NEWS the fire happened at the Polymershapes factory on the 1400 block of Blauser Drive around 7:30 a.m. Tipp City officials said a compressor caught fire inside the factory. No...
Walcott, IAourquadcities.com

Fire breaks out on marquee for trucking museum late Monday

Firefighters were on the scene shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday when the marquee at the Iowa 80 Trucking Museum, Walcott, caught fire. Our Local 4 News crew saw Walcott, Durant and Blue Grass crews at the scene. The fire appeared to be contained to the marquee. We do not know...
Westerlo, NYaltamontenterprise.com

Second small fire breaks out at Shepard Farm solar field

WESTERLO — A small fire broke out on Monday at one of the Shepard Farm solar fields after a control box short-circuited, Westerlo Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Don Filkins told The Enterprise. “Something had shorted inside of the box and it caught fire and the fire burned through the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy