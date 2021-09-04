CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Newest Rabbit Hole Whiskey A Double Chocolate Malt Bourbon

By Allyson Nichols
thewhiskeywash.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRabbit Hole out of Kentucky recently announced it is is adding a new edition to its Founder’s Collection, Raceking, a five-grain, double chocolate malt bourbon. The bottling is named in honor of Kentucky’s time-honored tradition of horse racing and explores how malting organically expands the range of flavors in whiskey. Raceking uses a unique mash bill of 70% corn, 13% rye, 10% malted rye, 4% chocolate malted wheat and 3% chocolate malted barley. Through what’s described as proprietary malting processes, a chocolate wheat from Germany and a chocolate barley from the UK help to achieve the aromatic notes and rich chocolate essence. It is cooked according to Rabbit Hole’s own methods and aged in wood-fired, toasted and charred new American oak barrels.

thewhiskeywash.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cocoa Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Malt#Wheat Whiskey#Corn Whiskey#Food Drink#Beverages#Rabbit Hole#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whisky Review: M&H Whisky Distillery Apex Fortified Red Wine Cask

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by M&H Whisky Distillery. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
Recipesthewhiskeywash.com

The Walking Dead Makes The Sexton Single Malt Its Official Show Whiskey

The Sexton Irish single malt is now the official whiskey of AMC Networks’ long-running series, “The Walking Dead.”. With a multi-channel partnership through late 2022, The Sexton Single Malt and AMC Networks will partner for all three installments of the final season, offering fans a series of custom retail offerings, cocktail experiences and behind-the-scenes content … inspired by the whiskey’s mantra, “celebrate life.”
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: R6 Distillery Single Malt Whiskey

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by R6 Distillery. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Walker’s Cay Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by King Spirits. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Booker’s Bourbon Batch 2021-02 “Tagalong Batch”

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Jim Beam. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: Taylor Garrett Whiskey, Rye, and Canteen Imperial Malt

New Mexico whiskey distillery Taylor Garrett is part of that new breed of distilleries that has embraced accelerated aging techniques. The company’s “breakthrough, all-natural aging technique” ages spirits in anywhere from 24 hours to 12 days, depending on which piece of marketing collateral you read. Other than saying the process is “purely physical,” details are scarce. The whiskey, however, appears abundant, with three expressions recently showing up for our review.
DrinksPosted by
SPY

Whiskey of the Week: Penelope Bourbon’s Newest Expression Matured in French Rosé Wine Casks

Whiskey of the Week is a new review series on Spy. Each week, we’ll review a different bottle, from newly released small-batch bourbons to our favorite cheap well whiskies. The Spirit: Penelope Bourbon Rosé Cask Finish The Distillery: MGP Birthplace: Indiana Style: Bourbon Proof: 94 proof / 47% ABV Availability: Limited release Price: $71.99 Penelope Bourbon is a relatively new brand created a few years ago by husband and wife team Mike and Kerry Paladini along with their friend Danny Polise. The flagship bourbon is produced at MGP, the large distillery in Indiana that makes whiskey, including a lot of rye, for many different brands (Bulleit, Templeton, and...
Oregon Statebrewpublic.com

Whiskey Wednesday – Eastside Distilling Oregon Marionberry Whiskey

Flavored spirits are a trend and it’s no different when it comes to whiskey. This trend ranges from large, well-known brands such as Jack Daniels to smaller craft distillers, even ones here in the Pacific Northwest. Today, Portland based Eastside Distilling released its latest vintage of Oregon Marionberry Whiskey. New...
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Town Branch Single Barrel Bourbon 1029

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Alltech. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Watershed Distillery Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Watershed Distillery. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Double Dark Chocolate Tart

Simple and easy to prepare, this no-bake double dark chocolate tart is so rich and delicious! If you enjoy chocolate, then this treat is ideal for you. Plus, dark chocolate is always a good idea for your health, especially if you are a lady (in PMS). Here is the recipe:
Lovettsville, VAlanereport.com

Flying Ace Distillery wins at 2021 bourbon and whiskey competition

LOVETTSVILLE, Va. — Flying Ace Distillery Blended Bourbon Cask Proof was awarded Double Gold. The blended bourbon at 90 proof was awarded, Silver. The Tasting Awards were held over 3 days of intense blind tastings by a panel of respected and experienced industry professionals. Competition Judges cast their votes for the best spirit entries in more than 64 different categories.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

71 Year Old Scotch Leads Off New High End The Macallan Whisky Series

The Macallan Scotch single malt brand recently unveiled “Tales of The Macallan Volume I,” a very well aged spirit that is the first limited edition whisky in a new series. The series tells the story of The Macallan pioneers and their whisky-making legacy. Volume One focuses on The Laird of Easter Elchies (1659 – 1715), and is an homage to Captain John Grant who, in 1700, realized the potential of Easter Elchies Estate, the site of the distillery since 1824.
RecipesOne Green Planet

Chocolate Bourbon Banana Bread [Vegan]

1/2 cup Almond milk + 1 teaspoon Apple Cider Vinegar (You can use your favorite plant-based milk) Vegan chocolate chips, semi-sweet (topping) Preheat your oven to 375°F and line a loaf pan with parchment paper and lightly grease it using vegan butter or coconut oil. In a bowl or measuring...
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Rare Karuizawa 1981 Single Cask Whisky ‘The Legend Of Asama’ To Be Released

Japan’s former Karuizawa Distillery is prized for some of the most collectable single malt whisky across the island nation. The latest single cask set launched under this name, encased in bespoke Glencairn Crystal glassware and lunawood casing, looks to top the wanted lists again. The long-gone distillery’s very rare 1981...
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Tamdhu Set To Release Batch Strength No. 006 Of Its Scotch

Speyside’s Tamdhu Single Malt Scotch Whisky announced recently it will release the sixth limited edition of its Batch Strength’ series. Tamdhu’s single malt scotch whisky is exclusively matured in hand-picked Oloroso sherry casks, from start to finish. The seasoned wood imparts a deep copper hue and a complex flavor profile, as Batch Strength No. 006 is bottled non-chill filtered at 113.6 proof.
Food & Drinksvinepair.com

Chocolate Bourbon Balls Are the Boozy Treat We’re Making All Autumn Long

Bourbon and chocolate make for a timeless combination. The caramel and vanilla aromas of bourbon stand up to chocolate’s rich decadence, while the spirit’s spicier notes complement that classic chocolate sweetness. As cooler weather approaches, our cravings for the sweet and comforting quickly follow. To satiate that hunger, look no...
Recipesitalianchoco.com

7-Minute Double Chocolate Dream Cookies Recipe

These double chocolate dream cookies are so moist, chocolatey and very delicious! Simple and easy to prepare, you can have them as a snack, sweet treat, or breakfast with a cup of coffee or tea. Just a few minutes to prepare them and exactly 7 minutes to cook – simply perfect! Here is the recipe:
Raleigh, NCraleighmag.com

Whiskey Business

Don’t be fooled by the rocks that I got… Olde Raleigh Distillery’s Brandon McCraney is growing the Triangle’s whiskey footprint through small-batch blended bourbons and one-off limited releases. Raleigh’s whiskey scene is on the up-and-up, thanks in part to self-described whiskey nerd Brandon McCraney and his family-owned Olde Raleigh Distillery...
DrinksGear Patrol

What's the Deal with Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Bourbon?

Everything you need to know about the most popular bourbon whiskey on shelves today. This time: Woodford Reserve Double Oaked, a low-proof sipper for nerds and noobs alike. Woodford Reserve Double Oaked is a rare whiskey that's fawned over by new and experienced drinkers. Bottled at a leaner 90.4 proof, it's Woodford Reserve's 72% Corn, 18% Rye, 10% Malted Barley mash that's matured in a standard charred new oak barrel, dumped, then finished in another barrel that's been deeply toasted and charred as well. The result is a bourbon that starts sweet and vanilla-forward and finishes long with spice, smoke, leather and wood.

Comments / 0

Community Policy