Newest Rabbit Hole Whiskey A Double Chocolate Malt Bourbon

Rabbit Hole out of Kentucky recently announced it is is adding a new edition to its Founder’s Collection, Raceking, a five-grain, double chocolate malt bourbon. The bottling is named in honor of Kentucky’s time-honored tradition of horse racing and explores how malting organically expands the range of flavors in whiskey. Raceking uses a unique mash bill of 70% corn, 13% rye, 10% malted rye, 4% chocolate malted wheat and 3% chocolate malted barley. Through what’s described as proprietary malting processes, a chocolate wheat from Germany and a chocolate barley from the UK help to achieve the aromatic notes and rich chocolate essence. It is cooked according to Rabbit Hole’s own methods and aged in wood-fired, toasted and charred new American oak barrels.