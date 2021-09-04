Britney Spears May Be Tying the Knot with Boyfriend Sam Asghari
Britney Spears might need to start planning an engagement party. The pop star's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, was photographed at Cartier in Beverly Hills yesterday, shopping for a certain piece of jewelry. The model and fitness trainer reportedly checked out several pieces in the store's jewelry case, before the boutique associate brought out a diamond ring for a closer look, per Page Six. According to the outlet, its unclear whether Asghari actually bought the ring.www.cosmopolitan.com
