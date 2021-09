Finding important appointments is a bit easier when you can scan for a specific color rather than text in Microsoft Outlook Calendar. Never miss an appointment again. Several versions of Microsoft Outlook ago, you could use color to identify appointments by quickly applying a category. Outlook no longer supports this feature, although, with a little roughhousing, you can still get to them. Because they're not supported and because you do have to jump through hoops to retrieve them, I don't recommend their use any longer. I expect them to disappear with every upgrade, and if they don't completely disappear, they might stop working as expected, and you might not even realize it.