PURPLE K!SS sends you kisses of death in the MV teaser for 'Zombie'

By Yaki-Jones
allkpop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePURPLE K!SS has revealed the music video teaser for their upcoming comeback title track "Zombie". Following the clip teasers, RBW Entertainment girl group finally released the music video teaser for their comeback title track "Zombie". As previously reported, their upcoming 2nd mini-album 'Hide & Seek' will feature a total of 6 tracks, including the title track "Zombie", along with "2 am", "Cast Pearls Before Swine", "So Why", "Twinkle", and "Zzzz".

www.allkpop.com

