PURPLE K!SS sends you kisses of death in the MV teaser for 'Zombie'

On September 6 KST, the DAY6 member released his debut solo mini album 'Eternal,' featuring title track "Guard You." As the title implies, "Guard You" is a single that conveys deep fidelity through its meaning, especially as its Korean title can be literally translated to "I will hug you until the end." Created by Young K himself, the song was made while he vividly imagined himself protecting someone to the end of a battle in an arrow-filled battlefield. Such fierce protection is heard in lyrics such as "You, who are like a small candle in front of the wind / It seems like you could go out at any time, so I can't take my eyes off you."