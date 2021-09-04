Jessi says she wants to start a family on 'Sixth Sense'
Jessi revealed she wants to start a family on 'Sixth Sense'. On the September 3rd episode of the tvN variety show, Jessi sat down with a color psychology counselor, who analyzed her choice of the colors orange and coral. The counselor said, "Orange means appearance. It means you want to be recognized and loved. It also expresses your desire to be welcomed by someone. It's kind of like, 'I'm Jessi. Who are you guys?'" They continued,www.allkpop.com
