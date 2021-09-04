CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Jessi says she wants to start a family on 'Sixth Sense'

By Germaine-Jay
allkpop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessi revealed she wants to start a family on 'Sixth Sense'. On the September 3rd episode of the tvN variety show, Jessi sat down with a color psychology counselor, who analyzed her choice of the colors orange and coral. The counselor said, "Orange means appearance. It means you want to be recognized and loved. It also expresses your desire to be welcomed by someone. It's kind of like, 'I'm Jessi. Who are you guys?'" They continued,

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixth Sense#Color Psychology#A Good Heart#Tvn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesallkpop.com

HyunA cringes at Dawn's undying love?

HyunA cringed at Dawn's undying love. The couple, who recently made their unit debut with "Ping Pong", sat down for a joint interview with Studio Waffle on September 10 KST. When asked if they still plan to keep the promise not to delete their social media photos of each other even if they break up, Dawn replied without hesitation,
Relationshipstalesbuzz.com

Angelina Jolie Says She Feared For The Safety Of Her ‘Whole Family’ While Married To Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie made some rare comments about her messy situation with Brad Pitt. In a new interview with The Guardian published on Saturday, the 46-year-old actress opened up about her expensive and long legal battle with her former husband, with whom she shares kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox. Jolie even touched on the previous domestic abuse accusations against Pitt and how their relationship made her passionate about children’s rights. While explaining why she wrote her new book Know Your Rights, Jolie revealed that she encountered too many children around the world over the years who have lost their freedoms before adding:
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Sam Thompson wants to start a family with Zara McDermott

TV star Sam Thompson has revealed he dreams of having a baby with Zara McDermott. Sam Thompson wants to have a baby with Zara McDermott. The 29-year-old TV star hopes to have a child in the near future, after Zara's cheating scandal in 2020 brought them closer together. He shared:...
Posted by
Jax Hudur

She Killed Her Best Friend Then Moved In With The Victim’s Family

When the Seversons adopted their beloved Karen, they never thought that their beautiful daughter would murder her best friend out of jealousy. She was oblivious to the love that was surrounding her and how much she meant to her family. In her mind, being an adopted child meant that her biological parents never wanted her; she was a reject.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Baby Bump For The 1st Time In Floral Overalls — Photos

Jennifer Lawrence was spotted with her baby bump for the first time following news of her pregnancy. The actress is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. Jennifer Lawrence’s maternity style deserves an Academy Award. Following the news of her pregnancy, the actress, 31, was spotted for the first time with her growing baby bump while out in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 8. The star, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, looked stylish in floral overalls, cat eye sunglasses, and pink jelly sandals while en route to meet a friend for lunch, as seen in the photos HERE.
Family Relationshipsparentherald.com

Heartbroken Childless Couple Return Adopted Daughter as Birth Parents Changed Minds

A childless couple from Virginia was left heartbroken after they were forced to return their adopted daughter to her biological parents because they changed their minds. Chris and Sarah Howell have been having a hard time conceiving a baby, so they turned to adoption to fulfill their dreams of having a family. Sarah relayed that they were thrilled to be matched with a newborn and enjoyed their new baby for five days when an unexpected call broke her heart.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

North West Exposed Kim Kardashian for Being “Fake" Again

North West is roasting her mom Kim Kardashian once again for the whole internet to see. Earlier this week, Kim took to Instagram to do a paid promotion for BoxyCharm, a monthly beauty subscription box service, to her followers. But in the background, North and her beloved cousin Penelope Disick were hanging out. “My daughter is here trying to hate on my BoxyCharm,” Kim half-murmurs at the beginning of her stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy