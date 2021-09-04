Jessi says she wants to start a family on 'Sixth Sense'

Angelina Jolie made some rare comments about her messy situation with Brad Pitt. In a new interview with The Guardian published on Saturday, the 46-year-old actress opened up about her expensive and long legal battle with her former husband, with whom she shares kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox. Jolie even touched on the previous domestic abuse accusations against Pitt and how their relationship made her passionate about children’s rights. While explaining why she wrote her new book Know Your Rights, Jolie revealed that she encountered too many children around the world over the years who have lost their freedoms before adding: