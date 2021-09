We are back with our final feature of the 2009 K-POP series, which featured rookie artists, solo hits, and boy group hits. The final article features the legendary girl group hits of 2009. Before we begin, let us just explain that the top 3 songs of 2009 on the Melon Yearly Chart were all taken by girl groups. We can clearly see that girl groups were at the top in the year 2009. While there were many great bops in 2009, let's check out some of the biggest girl group songs introduced in 2009!