On September 6, DAY6’s Young K held an online press conference for the release of his solo debut mini album “Eternal.”. About making his solo debut, Young K said, “I wanted to make an album that contained my sincere desire to sing for as long as I can. Since it’s music that I wanted to make, it could have a different musical vibe than what I’d done before. My biggest wish was to do as much as I could this year. Rather than the planning process, it was in the production process that I learned a lot about myself.”