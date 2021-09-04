CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting in Des Moines

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A second suspect is charged in a shooting in Des Moines that killed one person and injured two others. Des Moines police say 18-year-old Mohaned Musa Ishag of Des Moines was arrested and charged Friday with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. The shooting on Monday killed 40-year-old Frederick McCuller II and injured two other men. Seventeen-year-old Danil James Deng was charged earlier this week in adult court with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. Police said in a news release that investigators believe the two suspects intentionally fired several shots at the victims.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

GOP seeks Biden referendum over vaccine mandates

Congressional Republicans are blasting President Biden ’s latest steps to require more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as “un-American” and vowing to fight back against them. Republicans will try to push back on vaccine mandates from multiple angles through legislation they’ve introduced to ban such requirements and legal actions...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

How Gavin Newsom fought back against the recall

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, no governor in America moved faster to close down schools, restrict businesses and order his own constituents into a long and painful lockdown than did California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). Newsom’s steps, at times taken ahead of public health advice issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy