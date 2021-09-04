Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A second suspect is charged in a shooting in Des Moines that killed one person and injured two others. Des Moines police say 18-year-old Mohaned Musa Ishag of Des Moines was arrested and charged Friday with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. The shooting on Monday killed 40-year-old Frederick McCuller II and injured two other men. Seventeen-year-old Danil James Deng was charged earlier this week in adult court with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. Police said in a news release that investigators believe the two suspects intentionally fired several shots at the victims.