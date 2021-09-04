LEGAL NOTICE STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT COUNTY OF GRAND TRAVERSE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Decedent's Estate FILE NO. 21-63,386 DE Estate of Elzbieta Dudzik Date of birth: 11/12/1921 TO ALL CREDITORS:* NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Elzbieta Dudzik, died 10/26/2020. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Helen Rocca, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 280 Washington Street, Ste. 223, Traverse City, MI 49684 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice. September 2, 2021 Sara C. Vyncke P70715Helen Rocca 126 East Front Street, Ste. 2273 West Lake Road Traverse City, MI 49684Cadillac, MI 49601 231-941-5000 September 4, 2021-1T573495.