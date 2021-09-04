Volunteer NJROTC conducts team building at Camp Davy Crockett’s C.O.P.E. course.
After an eventful first week of school, NJROTC Cadets from Volunteer High School attended the Freshman Orientation at Camp Davy Crockett in Whitesburg, TN. The early morning gathering consisted of getting instructions from camp counselors for each of the obstacles that they would have to overcome. This was not expected to be easy as these kids have never worked together before.www.therogersvillereview.com
