Bloomberg senior strategist calls Bitcoin a global reserve asset on the path to $100K

 7 days ago

Following a massive correction, digital assets led by Bitcoin and Ethereum are on track for new highs, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Bloomberg’s senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone has doubled down on call for six-figure Bitcoin (BTC), arguing that the first-born cryptocurrency is well on its way to becoming a global reserve asset that complements the United States dollar.

