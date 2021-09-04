Bloomberg senior strategist calls Bitcoin a global reserve asset on the path to $100K
Following a massive correction, digital assets led by Bitcoin and Ethereum are on track for new highs, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Bloomberg’s senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone has doubled down on call for six-figure Bitcoin (BTC), arguing that the first-born cryptocurrency is well on its way to becoming a global reserve asset that complements the United States dollar.cryptocoingossip.com
