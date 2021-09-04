Ethereum Bulls Unveil Next Blow Up Point Following Highest Ever Monthly Candle Close
Ethereum (ETH) is poised for a massive break-out in the long term. Like Bitcoin and a handful of altcoins, predictions for long-term prices are bullish. For altcoins especially, the rise in institutional adoption has been ongoing and sufficient enough to rake in over $20 Billion in inflows for altcoin products over the last month. Cardano (ADA) and Ethereum (ETH) have been some of the highest beneficiaries, with the former being the most favored in the past week.zycrypto.com
