Ethereum Is ‘Dragging’ Other Crypto Assets Higher, According to Chainalysis CEO – Here’s Why

 7 days ago

Chainalysis CEO Michael Gronager says that fundamental changes in Ethereum are contributing to the growth of other crypto assets, particularly in one subsector. In an interview on Bloomberg Technology, the head of the blockchain data platform explains that Ethereum (ETH) has seen large price appreciation over the past few weeks largely due to protocol changes and growth in the network, as well as decentralized finance (DeFi).

