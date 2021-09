Seed banks have been existent since the 1980s. During this time, most seed banks were located in a few nations, including Nicaragua, Nepal. Also in countries such as Bangladesh, Brazil, Zimbabwe, and the Philippines. It expanded to the United States of America, Australia, and also to Canada and then to the rest of the world.Marijuana seed banks are places used to store various strains of and seeds of cannabis. They are also places that farmers can buy cannabis seeds from.Its primary goal is to conserve the seeds of plants that are on the verge of becoming extinct.Cannabis Seed Banks are becoming increasingly popular, spreading almost all over the world.