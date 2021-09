As a total nerd and a gamer who loves to research video games to death, I’m surprised it took me this long to find the “History of” YouTube series from YouTuber Nick930. His latest video- “History of Metal Gear (1987-2021) Documentary”- was suggested for the blog by Marc- one of our editors- as his Metal Gear: Peace Walker article was featured as a source. This led me down the rabbit hole of Nick930’s “History of” YouTube videos and I couldn’t help but be highly impressed by the level of detail and research that goes into these videos.