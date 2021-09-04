Roster Moves: Jaguars sign TE Jacob Hollister and K Kaare Vedvik

JACKSONVILLE - The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed TE Jacob Hollister to the active roster and K Kaare Vedvik to the practice squad, the team announced today. Hollister, 6-4, 285, signed with New England as a rookie free agent in 2017 and played in 23 games with the Patriots from 2017-18, registering eight receptions for 94 yards. In 2019, he signed with Seattle, where he caught 66 passes for 558 yards and six TDs in two seasons (2019-20) for the Seahawks, including 41 receptions for 349 yards in 2019. His career NFL totals include 74 catches for 652 yards and six TDs, and his teams have posted a 37-13 record in his 50 games played. In 2021, Hollister spent training camp and the preseason with Buffalo.