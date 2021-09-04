CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Group meals, mandatory fist bumps, fun training sessions and BRUTAL honesty: How Nuno Espirito Santo has fired Tottenham to the top of the table and united the divided dressing room left by Jose Mourinho in a perfect start

Cover picture for the articleNuno Espirito Santo was dropped into the deep end when he took the Spurs job just 45 days from the start of the season, but after three games the Portuguese has made some start to life in north London. Three games, three goals scored and none conceded. Spurs head into...

