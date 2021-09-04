How to Get Good Sleep: 5 Best Methods

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over a third of Americans aren’t getting enough sleep. Here are 5 essential items that can help you get a good night’s sleep, according to sleep experts. Blackout curtains help to keep your room dark and ensure that your sleep doesn’t get interrupted. Using a padded eye mask is another good way to block out light. Washable silicone earplugs are great for making sure you don’t get woken up by noises during the night. A white noise machine can also help you fall asleep by emitting soothing noises such as rain falling or birds chirping. Drinking peppermint tea before bedtime is known to promote good quality sleep.