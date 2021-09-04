CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

downton abbey season 2 on masterpiece

nhpbs.org
 8 days ago

The Spanish flu strikes Downton, disrupting one match, hastening another and transforming the fortunes of all. Mary, Sybil and Robert each confront a moment of truth. Anna and Bates know a moment of happiness. Episode Duration: 2 hour 26 minutes and 26 seconds. Episode Number: 4206. All shows that begin...

nhpbs.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downton Abbey#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesHarper's Bazaar

Downton Abbey sequel has an official title and new release date

The eagerly-anticipated Downton Abbey sequel has been given an official title along with a new release date. Downton Abbey: A New Era will arrive in cinemas globally on March 18, 2022, it was confirmed at the Las Vegas CinemaCon last week (via Deadline). An exclusive clip from the film was also unveiled during the event, which features the aristocratic Crawley family preparing for a trip overseas. Jim Carter's beloved Mr Carson announces in the footage: "The British are coming."
Books & LiteraturePosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

50 Years of 'Masterpiece,' by the Author

As the Masterpiece series continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, we hope you enjoyed our overview of some of its best-known British dramas and drama series based on classic novels. Some authors have proven to be so popular with audiences that several of their works (and sometimes their...
TV SeriesThe Tab

Plan a splendid day at Downton Abbey and we’ll tell you which character you are

Since Downton Abbey was put on Netflix recently, we’ve all been going absolutely mad for the show all over again. From the stunning period dress, to the adorable, frustrating and unexpected relationships between the characters, to the surprising amount of juicy drama that goes down in this one English village, this show has us well and truly hooked.
LifestyleSeattle Times

Sunday Best: Enjoy a ‘Downton Abbey’ throwback as we usher in the season of hats and coats

You have, quite possibly, seen this picture before — it’s from the 2019 “Downton Abbey” movie, with Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael), the Countess of Grantham (Elizabeth McGovern) and Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) — but here it is again, for two reasons. No. 1: The second “Downton Abbey” movie has just been confirmed to open in theaters on March 18, 2022. It will be called “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” a title that I can just hear Carson pronouncing in a disapproving tone, and, according to a studio press release, it will feature “the original principal cast.” Begin the speculation now as to whether A Certain Character has been killed off. No. 2: Fall, aka Hat-and-Coat Season, is upon us, and I really think all three of these ensembles, particularly the center one, need to be in my closet. I can dream, right?
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

One Reason Starring On Downton Abbey Was 'A Bit Distressing,' According To Dan Stevens

Downton Abbey was the big break into pop culture for a number of the stars who hadn't yet made it into the spotlight on the American side of the pond, and Dan Stevens was a fan-favorite during his three seasons before Matthew Crawley's tragic death. Now, nearly ten years after Stevens left the show following the third season, the actor has explained why starring on such a hit show was actually somewhat distressing.
TV Seriesnhpbs.org

sesame street

SESAME STREET has garnered more than 100 awards, including 101 Emmys, two Peabodys, four Parents' Choice Awards and an Action for Children's Television Special Achievement Award. The series delivers academic and social education that prepares kids for grade school. Since its premiere, the show's base curriculum has been set by academic research on preschoolers. Encore episodes focus on music and art and how these tools can be used to develop the whole child - the cognitive, social, emotional and physical attributes. In addition, "Elmo's World," which looks at the world through the eyes of a three-year-old, continues as a featured segment. Themes include birthdays, pets, teeth, families, games and more.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Downton Abbey and 6 award-winning, cozy autumn shows

Are you looking for cozy autumn shows and autumnal series? Here are six award-winning shows with fall vibes to get you in the mood for the season. While it’s not technically autumn just yet, most fall enthusiasts like to get in the spirit of the season as soon as it turns September. And why shouldn’t we? Fall is such a cozy time of year that it’s no wonder you’re in search of some cozy autumn shows to relax to or binge!
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Solly McLeod & Sophie Wilde Starring In ‘Tom Jones’ Reimagining For Masterpiece, Mammoth Screen & ITV

Solly McLeod (The Rising) and Sophie Wilde (You Don’t Know Me) will lead the cast of Tom Jones, a four-part period TV series reimagining Henry Fielding’s classic novel The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling. The project comes from Mammoth Screen (Poldark), PBS’ Masterpiece and ITV. Masterpiece was previously the U.S. home of ITV’s hit period show Downton Abbey. First published in 1749, Tom Jones is the scandalous tale of a young man’s attempt to find a place in the world. It is widely regarded as a British classic and has been adapted previously, most notably in the 1963 feature film version starring Albert Finney as the titular character. Gwyneth Hughes (Vanity Fair) wrote the series. Georgia Parris (Mari) is directing, Benjamin Greenacre is producing. Executive producers are James Gandhi, Gwyneth Hughes, Damien Timmer and Helen Ziegler for Mammoth Screen, Susanne Simpson and Rebecca Eaton for Masterpiece, and Polly Hill for ITV. The series has backing from Northern Ireland Screen and will shoot in and around Belfast this fall.
Moviesthesfnews.com

“Candyman” Is No Masterpiece

HOLLYWOOD—I did not like the 1992 film “Candyman.” I thought it was a massive disappoint in the horror realm. There was nothing spooky about it and just fell flat to me. The new remake at the helm of writer Jordan Peele I thought would be interesting, especially after the initial teaser from last year. However, the 2021 version of “Candyman” is no better than the 1992 classic.
TV & Videospbs.org

MASTERPIECE Announces New Adaptation of Tom Jones

MASTERPIECE, ITV and MAMMOTH SCREEN TEAM UP FOR TOM JONES. Solly McLeod, Sophie Wilde to Star in Gwyneth Hughes Adaptation. MASTERPIECE, ITV and MAMMOTH SCREEN TEAM UP FOR TOM JONES. Solly McLeod, Sophie Wilde to Star in Gwyneth Hughes Adaptation. MASTERPIECE, ITV and Mammoth Screen (Victoria, Poldark) are partnering on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy