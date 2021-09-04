CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I agree. Few fairways that I have played on are suitable for Pro Gold

Rules. Hence I set my ball on grass. A few rules go out the window when a cloud of dust flies up whenever you strike the ball on the fairway. That said, I quit after one particular outing near Harrisonburg. I looked out from the T and there was one small shrub between the T and the green. I promptly drove the ball to a spot about one foot directly behind that damn shrub. The two guys I was playing with had to wait a bit to stop laughing before teed theirs off.

I agree @ some point TV may have to buy tickets

The game day experience gets worse every year! I keep hearing the excuse that it’s due to “TV” - if that’s the case let them fund the scholarships and the the facilities and I’ll watch from the beach or mountains for a lot less $$$ !
Public HealthFlorida Star

If Not For Covid-19, I Might Have Won Gold Or Silver: Indian Paralympian

TOKYO — Down with Covid-19 in May this year, Indian shooter Singhraj Adhana defied the odds to clinch the bronze medal in the P1 — Men’s 10 meters Air Pistol SH1 final of Tokyo Paralympics on Aug. 31. Adhanaj had contracted Covid-19 three months ago and was hospitalized for 15 days. The Indian shooter said he might have won silver or gold on […]
‘Gutted’: Rules infraction disqualifies pro, costs him shot at Ryder Cup

Thomas Detry, in one stroke, went from contending both at the BMW PGA Championship and in the European Ryder Cup team race, to DQ’d and done. Detry, after shooting a second-round 70 on Friday at one of the European Tour’s biggest events, was disqualified after turning in an incorrect scorecard, a violation of Rule 3.3b of the Rules of Golf. The specifics of Detry’s infraction were not immediately known.

