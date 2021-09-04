CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cops find woman dead behind bushes in Washington Heights park

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was found dead in a Washington Heights park by police responding to a report of an assault, officials said on Saturday. Cops made the sad discovery after being called to the southern end of Highbridge Park near Edgecombe Ave. and W. 157th St. about 8:40 a.m. on Friday but didn’t find anyone fighting, officials said.

